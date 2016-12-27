Ret. Col. Ronald Morris Matthews

Following graduation from Manasquan High School he continued his education at Trenton State College where he earned a Bachelor of Education degree in 1956. His professional career began at Central State Regional High School in Bayville, NJ, where he served on the original faculty at the newly opened school teaching business subjects.

While serving there he earned a Master of Education degree at Rutgers University. He later earned a Doctorate in Education. Moving on to the staff school in Linwood, NJ. Ron served as co-director of student personnel and organized and directed the first adult evening school in the county. He left the school in 1963 when called to active military duty and integrated into the regular Army. Colonel Matthews began his military service in 1953, enlisting as a private in the New Jersey Army National Guard. He progressed through the ranks and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1957. As a Captain, he was commanding a National Guard Artillary battery in Atlantic City when called to active duty in 1963.

A decorated Vietnam War veteran, he was stationed in Thailand for two years before reporting to the war zone. While in Thailand, he lectured at the Thai Army War College and was an adjunct professor at the Bankok College in addition to his military duties.

He was particularly proud of the fact that while serving as a battalion operations officer and second-in-command in the Republic of Vietnam. His unit was twice awarded the coveted Meritorious Unit Citation.

Upon returning to the United States, he had a number of challenging and professionally rewarding positions including Training Center Commandant and Director of Individual Ready Reserve Training, and held branch and division chief positions at both the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCAM). Among other Army schools, he was a graduate of the Command and General Staff College and the presdigious U.S. Army War College. His final position was service as an Army Inspector General.

He retired from a distinguished military career after more than 27 years of service.

Following his retirement, Dr. Matthews moved to Palm Beach County, Florida, where in addition to other volunteer activities, he served as Education Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary, trained instructors and taught safe boating courses. He moved to Johnson City in 2006.

The colonel was a member of numerous organizations having been inducted into Phi Delta Kappa Professional Fraternity in Education, with memberships in other groups that included the American Society of Training Developers, Military Officers' Association of America (past chapter president), NRA, VFW, American Legion and Rotary International.

Ron was an avid and accomplished sailor, sailing the Chesapeake Bay, coastal Atlantic Ocean, and Caribbean Sea. He greatly enjoyed world travels with his beautiful wife, Betty, visiting more than 56 countries and 49 of the 50 states. Fast sports cars and salt water fishing were also passions. Interacting with his wonderful grandchildren was a joy.

He was predeceased by a son, Drew, his sister, Peggy Luchsinger, and his parents.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving patient wife of more than 35 years, Betty, his children: son, Jeffrey Matthews, ESQ and wife Delona, grandchildren: Philip and Janet and step-granddaughter, Jette; daughter, Jill and husband Jeffrey Allen, grandchildren Andrew and Dana Bocchino and husband Douglas, and great-grandchild, Aubrey; a brother, John Henry Matthews and family; cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories from 12:00 PM until a Memorial Service to honor the life of Ron at 1:00 PM with Mr. David Ensminger officiating. A Military Graveside and Committal Service will follow at 2:30 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.