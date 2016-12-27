Bonnie Kate Taylor Hicks

Bonnie was a schoolteacher for all her life.

She was a member of Keystone Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents; her husband of sixty years, Hubert Hicks; eight brothers and a sister preceded her in death: Jack, Stokes, Martin, Jim, Bill, Ben, Clyde, Bob and Alice Irene Taylor.

Survivors include; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home from 1:00pm until 1:45pm. A funeral service will follow in the Dogwood Chapel under the direction of Dr. Thomas Bier. A procession will follow from Morris-Baker to Roselawn Memory Gardens for a 3:00pm committal service.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Mima Jean Taylor and Geraldine Johnson for their love and care.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hicks family at: www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris – Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hicks family. (423) 282-1521