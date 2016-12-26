Rebecca Jane McInturff

Rebecca leaves behind her husband, Tommy McInturff; daughter, Wendy Davis; son, Danny Davis; and several grandkids in which she was very proud of and loved spending her time with. She has three brothers, Timothy Roberts, Chris Roberts, and Jimmy Roberts. She also has two sisters, Doris Whitson and Kristy “Sugar” Hadley.

Rebecca was the daughter of the late Emory Roberts and Florence Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Roberts.

There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at Chestoa Baptist Church in Erwin, TN on December 30, 2016 at 6:30PM.

Rebecca loved having people come together and never turned anyone away. This amazing lady invited so many in to her home over the years and we hope you will be there to celebrate and share some memories.

