Norman L. Greer

Mr. Greer was a native of Carter County and a son of the late Roby Greer and Mary Greer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Ann Greer and a brother: Paul Greer, Hickory, NC.

Mr. Greer was a co-owner with his wife of the Treasure Chest Ceramic and Porcelain Shop in Elizabethton. They worked together faithfully for 20 years and built a successful business. Prior to that he was co-owner of Nuclear Containers and also worked as a superintendent at Armstrong Corp. in Marietta, PA. He was a charter and faithful member of East Side Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years Lois (Peanut) Greer of the home; a brother George Greer and wife Nadine; and One sister Ruth James all of Elizabethton; and one Sister-in-law Rose Verene Greer of Hickory, NC. Several special nieces and nephews survive also.

A service to honor Mr. Greer will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton, with the Rev. Justin Deaton, officiating. Music will be by Kenny and Kathy Lethcoe and Kayla Marley and Uncle Norman’s Nieces and Nephews. The family will receive friends in the funeral home from 5:30 to 7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service. The graveside service will be on Thursday December 29, at 11 a.m. in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be: David Russell, Sam Rogers, Nathan Jaynes, Gary Timbs, Pete Taylor, Brian Crowe, Johnny Holder and Danny Williams. Honorary Pallbearers are: Dr. David Freeman, Leonard Peters, Jeff Carr, Doug Bailey, Willie Nave, Bob Elliott and Richard Wise. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family on our web-site: www.memorialfclizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Greer family.