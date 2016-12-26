She leaves behind her siblings, Phyllis Johnson, Johnson City, Curley Peterson, Johnson City, & Malone Peterson (& Marzella), Unicoi; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nella worked in many workshops with the Dawn of Hope and enjoyed listening to music. She also competed in several sporting events in the Special Olympics.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers of the Dawn of Hope for all the love and care they gave to Nella.

A Celebration of Life service for Nella Jane Peterson will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Pastor Adam Love officiating and Ricky M. Peterson giving a special message. A Committal and Entombment service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 1:00 PM till the service hour. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dawn of Hope, 500 East Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, (423) 434-5600.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com or faxed to (423) 610-7177.Arrangements for the Peterson family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604. (423) 610-7171.