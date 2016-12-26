Mrs. Haven White

Mrs. White was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church which she loved dearly, as well as her Sunday School Class. She was very family oriented and she was very proud of all her family. Her granddaughter and her great-grandsons were a great source of joy for her. She enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, sewing and decorating. Mrs. White was also very fond of traveling and was a world traveler.

She is survived by her children, Barbara VanHuss, Johnson City; Pam King, and her husband, Dwight, Piney Flats; her granddaughter, Heather Hambrick, and her husband, Kacey; Johnson City; great-grandsons, Cole and Kipp Hambrick, Johnson City; and a special niece, Tammy Etherton, Knoxville. Several beloved nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. White will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Mike Richards officiating. Music will be under the direction of Debbie Thomas. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 4:00 -7:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Mickey Church, Cole Hambrick, Kipp, Hambrick, Kacey Hambrick, Dwight King, Harold White, Sammy Maricle, Homer Stout and Edwin Tester. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Shipley, Larry Maricle, Chuck Siminski, and David Beeler. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the funeral home at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to express a special thank you to NHC Healthcare, Caris Hospice, Erin Tipton and Nancy Gammage for the love and care shown to Mrs. White and the family during Mrs. White’s illness.

Those who prefer memorial in lieu of flowers may make donations to NHC Healthcare, Recreation Department, 3209 Bristol Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Online condolences may be shared with the family

