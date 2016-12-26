In addition to her parents, Gladys Pate Adkins is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Adkins, Sister, Kathleen Kenney, Brothers, Sam, Jerry and John Pate, half-brother, Zeb “Butch” Pate.

Gladys Pate Adkins has left behind to cherish her memories: Sons: Richard Adkins, Terry Adkins and Willard Adkins and his wife Pat, all of Erwin; Daughters: Kathy Hardin and her husband Howard of Erwin, and Joann Patton and her husband Bobby of Phoenix, AZ; Brothers: Henry Ford Pate of Unicoi, J. M. Pate and his wife Carolyn of Erwin; Half-sisters: Helen Staub, Jessie Klunk, and Nadine Naugle, all of PA; Half-brother: Jake Pate of NC; Granddaughters: Myranda, Jennifer and Chelsy; and Several Nieces and Nephews.

The family would like to offer special thanks to JCMC ICU nurse Anna and to JCMC Hospice for their loving care.

A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family of Gladys Pate Adkins will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 beginning at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A funeral service to offer tribute and remember the life of Gladys will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home with Bishop John Edwards officiating. A committal service will be held at 11:00AM Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the graveside service will meet at the cemetery by 10:50AM on Thursday. Pallbearers will be notified.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Gladys Pate Adkins through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.