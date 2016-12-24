Mary Lynn Williams Carter

Mrs. Carter was born in Townsen, TN to the late Grayson & Mary Williams and had lived in the Gray, TN for the past 30 years.

Preceding Mrs. Carter in death is her husband of 42 years Harold Carter.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother-in-law David & wife Barbara Carter; nephew, David T. & wife Vicky Carter; special great-niece Kara Carter; close friends and neighbors, Ted & Sharon Graham, Sam & Joyce Snyder

A private graveside service held at a later time.

