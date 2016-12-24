GRAY - Barbara Arnold Barnes, 62, Gray formerly of Thibodaux, LA, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Kingsport and daughter of the late William Glenn and Joan Cooter Arnold.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sue Cooter.

She was a born again Christian who loved reading the Bible. Barbara had a giving heart, she loved antiques, gardening and working in her flowers. She supported the Native American Organization and the Salvation Army.

Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory include her husband, Ira Barnes, Jr., her son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Cookie Arnold, of Johnson City, grandson, Jimmy Arnold II; granddaughter, Tia Sumner; great granddaughter, Addison Silcox sisters: Marlene (Robert) Hebert, Donna Deville, Jamasine (Mitch) Deville, Darlene Deville; brothers: Bruce Deville, James Deville, and Jason Ponville; several nieces and nephews including her special niece, Christy Brown.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Barbara’s Life at 7:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. An Entombment and Committal Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Haven of Rest Missions 624 Anderson Street Bristol TN 37620 or to the Salvation Army 204 W. Walnut Street Johnson City TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Barnes family during this difficult time.