Cincinnati Zoo gorilla exhibit scheduled to reopen in June

The Cincinnati Zoo director tells WXIX-TV (http://bit.ly/2qA4UbD ) they’re excited to get the gorillas back outside.
Construction began last fall, but had been in the works since 2015.
Changes include new landscaping, an energy-efficient stream and waterfall and a resurfaced outdoor habitat.
A new indoor area will also allow guests to see the gorillas year round.
The zoo installed new barriers at the exhibit after a 3-year-old boy entered the enclosure, leading to the death of the 17-year-old western lowland gorilla Harambe.
Zoo officials say the new barriers include wooden beams and knotted rope netting.
