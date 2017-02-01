As Utah home slips on slope, homeowner seeks compensation and answers

“You can see why we wanted to build up here,” explains Bennett Thurgood, gesturing out the window at the rear of the Ogden home, located at the southern edge of the city. “This is the reason why — just because we love the location and love the view.”

But the sprawling, two-level home that was to be the final destination for Thurgood and wife Kassandra, the place where the couple would raise their kids, now 8 and 5, and eventually retire, now just inspires head shaking and angst. It’s cold and vacant these days. Less than two years after moving into the home he had custom built at a cost of of some $800,000, Thurgood and his family moved out last October, swapping it for a rental.

The southern half of the structure, closest to the steep falloff that gives the home its elevation and stunning view, is giving way as the land underneath erodes. Long, wide cracks snake across what was his son’s ground-floor room and what was a family room next door as part of the foundation begins to dip and sag. The retaining wall of huge rocks that was supposed to bolster the slope below the home’s southern periphery has crumbled.

