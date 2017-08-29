Byrd dominates Volunteer race

Instead of sawing trees down on Saturday night, the Jonesborough racer was cutting down the competition at Volunteer Speedway. With the stands packed for the track’s annual Fan Appreciation Night, the three-time track champion drove the No. 24 Chevrolet to his first win of the season.

Byrd jumped out to the lead over Josh Henry at the start, and led all 30 laps of the Crate Late Model division feature at the 4/10-mile dirt oval.

His toughest competition appeared to be Tim Maupin. However, Maupin didn’t get to race Byrd for the win. The right rear axle on his No. 3 Chevrolet snapped on lap 10, ending the race for the Johnson City driver.

Out front, Byrd easily pulled away from runner-up Ross White with Rusty Ballenger, Henry and Mack McCarter rounding out the top five.

Byrd wasn’t the biggest winner on Saturday night. That distinction belonged to the track itself.

Besides the full grandstands, the final car count was 115, more than double of what showed up at a trio of other East Tennessee tracks on Saturday night. It is rare for any dirt track to get over 100 cars for a weekly show these days, so it was a major accomplishment for the folks at Bulls Gap.

While it was a night of celebration for Byrd, it was a night of frustration for another Jonesborough racer.

Bobby Mays passed Mike Weeks for second-place on the final lap of the Steel Head Late Model feature. But, he was disqualified after his car weighed 10 pounds light in post-race inspection.

It was a major hit for Mays in his bid for the season championship. Mays came into the race as the points leader, but received no points after the disqualification.

John Tweed, who serves as the CEO of Landair Corporation in Greeneville, led flag-to-flag over the 30-lap race for his first-ever Steel Head victory.

Other weekly winners were Zach Sise of Knoxville in the Sportsman Late Model race, Chris Rickett of Morristown in Modified Street, Don Adams of London, Ky., in Open Wheel Modified and Eli Keck of Corryton in the Classic division.

Appealing to the kids

Noted motorsports promoter Humpy Wheeler suggested years ago that race cars at weekly tracks go the route of Monster Trucks and start using character names instead of numbers to appeal to a younger generation.

Some East Tennessee racers haven’t gone that far, but they have found creative ways to grab the kids’ attention. A few seasons ago, Kingsport Speedway track champion Nate Monteith ran a paint scheme based off the Disney character “Lightning McQueen” on his race car.

Veteran driver track driver Brad Davis is running “Batman” logos on his No. 88 Chevrolet, while Richard Atkins has featured the Tasmanian Devil on his race cars for two decades.

Chris Rickett is nicknamed the “Tin Man” and runs an all-aluminum colored racing machine. During the Fan Appreciation night, he was handing out hero cards with the Tin Man character from the “Wizard of Oz.”

Another crowd favorite is Jonesborough driver Jon Cook, who pays tribute to the past by riding with a stuffed monkey in his race car. It’s a nod to racing legend Tim Flock, who drove with a live monkey nicknamed “Jocko Flocko” in his race car in NASCAR’s early years.

Hot Summer Nights

Harley Davidson of Erwin is competing for two championships in the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series.

He is the currently points leader in the 125cc, 2 stroke division and ranks second in the 250C class.

Other local riders currently second in the points include: Nick Dunbar of Limestone (CollegeBoy Am), Logan Reeser of Johnson City (85-150 cc Air Cooled), Lane Cash of Elizabethon (51cc Multi-Speed) and Brock Ragan of Johnson City (51cc 4-6).

Gary Henry of Fall Branch ranks second in the 40+ points standings, while third-place Tom Lamber of Gray has four wins this season.

The Hot Summer Nights Series returns this Saturday at I-81 Motorsports Park.

Life’s a Drag

The DER Bracket Series is scheduled to return to Bristol Dragway this weekend.

Elizabethton driver Carl Widener is currently the series points leader in two divisions — Pro and Sportsman. Jerry Turner of Bluff City once again reigns atop the Motorcycle standings.

Other points leaders are: Jeremy Ray (Super Pro), Kalieb Caudill (Trophy) Andrew Joyce (Jr. Dragster, Division 1), Seth Brooks (Jr. Dragster, Division 2) and Kaden Haynes (Jr. Dragster, Division 3).