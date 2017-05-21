Rusty Wallace can still tell a good story

While a steady rain put the brakes on the start of the Short Track U.S. Nationals, Rusty Wallace dropped by the media center to tell a few tales from NASCAR’s bareknuckled, freewheeling heyday.

Few drivers have as many stories as Wallace, a nine-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at BMS. Wallace chuckled as he remembered the triumphs, crashes and feuds that unfolded at the track over the years, and before long, he realized the same character kept popping up in every tale he told.

“It’s always Earnhardt stories, it seems like,” Wallace said before recounting the chain of events that led to him bouncing a water bottle off of Dale Earnhardt’s head back in 1995.

As Wallace told the story, the anger and intensity that crackles to life on the YouTube video of the altercation was nowhere to be found. Instead, there was only warmth and humor as Wallace recalled the night he thought he had an understanding with the Intimidator.

“We were really jealous of that Jeff Gordon kid coming up, stealing all our thunder, stealing all our money and whipping our butts,” Wallace said. “(Earnhardt) told me, ‘Look man, once this race gets going, let’s just get out of Dodge. We’re gonna put it on this kid.’ I said OK.”

A few laps into the race, Wallace got a little bit loose while running in front of Earnhardt, and instead of cutting Wallace a break, the Intimidator gave him a nudge up into the fence. For nearly the entire race, Wallace was fuming as he limped his wounded racecar around the track the best he could. By the time the race was over, Wallace felt like he was entitled to an explanation, but he couldn’t get the Intimidator’s attention.

As Earnhardt gave a post-race interview, Wallace finally lost his cool.

“I just had a bottle of water in my hand after I got out of the car,” Wallace said. “So I just took that water bottle and I tossed it. I was going to hit him in the chest to get his attention, but I threw that thing too damn hard and hit him right dead in the head.

“We had a helluva night.”

If it weren’t for all of Wallace’s success at BMS, there’s little chance the Missouri native would’ve been anywhere near the track on Sunday. But his wins in Bristol begat seven car dealerships in the area, which made RustyWallaceCars.com a natural sponsor for Sunday’s 100-lap Super Late Model feature.

So there he was, waiting out the weather in hopes of watching his son Stephen chase the checkers on one of his favorite tracks. While the Snowball Derby has long been considered the premier event in the Late Model world, Wallace said this inaugural event at BMS could be the beginning of something special.

“I think this is long overdue,” Wallace said. “I think of the Snowball Derby, which is such a big event down in Florida that everybody wants to go to. But my gosh, you’re at one of the most famous short tracks right here in Bristol, and I think it’s the perfect place to have it.

“I think once this is over, everybody needs to go home and reevaluate how to make it better and how to do it proper and bring it back again.”