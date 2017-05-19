Wallace braces for unpredictable nature of Short Track Nationals

The 23-year-old had his Roush-Fenway Racing Ford up front for most of the day during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on April 22 before he got caught up in a crash and finished 33rd. But as Wallace prepares to race his Super Late Model in this weekend’s Short Track U.S. Nationals, he is bracing for a far different set of challenges than he encountered last month.

For starters, the Ford he’s driving this weekend has the same horsepower his Xfinity Series car had, but it is about 500 pounds lighter.

“The weight difference is probably the biggest thing, the way you kind of throw these things into the corner,” Wallace said. “It’s probably still something I’m trying to get used to, trying to get speed out of the car.”

Wallace’s extensive seat time should allow him to get up to speed quickly. In fact, he was fourth fastest during a Friday morning practice session and will be among the favorites to pick up a victory on Sunday.

However, the unpredictable nature of the racing this weekend has Wallace on edge despite the speed he’s getting out of his car.

“I’m pretty sure this place is going to be a madhouse once the racing starts,” Wallace said. “Everyone has got to keep a cool head, keep your head on a swivel and just stay patient.”

If patience is a virtue, Bristol Motor Speedway has hardly earned the distinction of being a virtuous place over the years. And with so many young drivers piloting lightning-fast race cars on a track most of them have only seen on television, Wallace is expecting chaos.

“That’ll be the hardest thing with the kids that are out here,” Wallace said. “They’ve never been on anything like this. They may have been to Winchester, but still, this is Bristol. That’s one thing that’s going to be sketchy.”

The key to winning at BMS often comes down to how well a driver can navigate through slower traffic. With such a large disparity between the fastest and slowest cars this weekend, a driver’s ability to properly time out and execute passes will loom even larger than it does during most NASCAR races at the track.

Wallace said his unfamiliarity with the other drivers in the field will add to that challenge. Racing the same drivers week in and week out in the Xfinity Series gives Wallace a pretty good idea of what to expect when he comes up on a slower car. This weekend, he won’t know what to expect from the drivers around him once the green flag falls.

“I don’t know who any of these people are, so that’s the biggest challenge for me,” he said. “Who’s who and who is willing to hold their line? That’s going to be the biggest thing.”

Despite all the unknowns, Wallace is thrilled to be racing in the event with his Fathead Racing team this weekend, and he knows how much this means to both the local drivers and the up-and-comers who he’ll be racing against. He said he texted BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell on Thursday night to pass along what a great thing this event was for grassroots racers.

After all, Wallace’s first race at BMS came in a Late Model back in 2008, and he earned his shot in the Xfinity Series by racing Late Models at Lonesome Pine Raceway and countless other short tracks around the Southeast.

One of the drivers Wallace recalls racing against is Nate Monteith, a former NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model state champion. Monteith is no stranger to BMS after running several Late Model races along with a handful of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events at the track.

Monteith is a part-time racer these days after opening a car lot in Johnson City, but he relishes this opportunity to mix it up with some of the best short-track racers in the country on his home track. Racing in the Late Model Stock division, Monteith can’t help but marvel at the fast times being posted by the teenagers looking to use a victory at BMS as a launching pad to bigger and better things.

“Once upon a time, I was trying to make a name for myself through the ranks to something bigger,” Monteith said. “Now it’s just cool to be back at a place where I probably have more seat time than a lot of guys here for once.

“A lot of these kids are so fast right now that it blows you away. They’re 14 or 15 years old and running as fast as they are at this place being here for the first time – it’s impressive.”

Monteith and Wallace will get a shot to qualify for their respective races on Saturday with 100-lap features in each division set for Sunday afternoon.