BMS alters schedule for Short Track U.S. Nationals

Practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday for all classes and will continue until 3:20 p.m. At 3:30 p.m. qualifying will begin as previously scheduled. The start of Saturday’s racing has been moved up a half-hour to start at 5 p.m. and will include the two 35-lap Super Late Model qualifying races, A, B and C feature races for Street Stock, as well as A and B features for Modified and Compact.

A 25-lap B feature for Pro Late Model has been moved up a day to close out Saturday’s racing.

Sunday’s racing will now showcase only the 100-lap feature races for Super Late Model, Pro Late Model and Late Model Stock. Those races are still scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Warm-ups, re-qualifying and last chance races are no longer on Sunday’s schedule. Ticket booths 9 and 13 will now open at 11 a.m. for infield access and all spectator gates will open at 12:30 p.m.

The six classes of competition during the event include Super Late Model, Pro/Crate Late Model, Late Model Stock, Modified, Street Stock and Compact divisions. The five sanctioning bodies that will be represented are CRA (Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Street Stock), CARS Tour (Super Late Models, Late Model Stock), Southern Super Series (Super Late Model), National Short Track Alliance (Modifieds) and VORES Compact Touring Series (Compacts).

Tickets and pit passes for the Short Track U.S. Nationals start at $85 for a weekend grandstand seat/pit pass combo and $45 for a Saturday/Sunday grandstand General Admission Admission combo. Kids 12-and-under are just $10 for a Saturday/Sunday grandstand General Admission combo. Individual pit passes also are available for ages 14-and-up.