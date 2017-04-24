Johnson solves track for second win in a row

Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet took off on the final restart of the day on lap 469 and sailed away from runner-up Clint Bowyer to claim his second-career Food City 500 win at BMS and his first Cup win at the track since 2010. Monday’s victory was Johnson’s second in a row and the 82nd win of his career, putting him one behind his childhood hero Cale Yarbrough.

During a media availability on Friday morning, Johnson said he welcomed any change to the track since he has struggled to run well at BMS over the course of his career. When the addition of VHT to the lower groove of the half-mile oval left most of the drivers and crew chiefs scratching their heads, Johnson and his crew chief Chad Knaus locked on to a perfect setup during final practice on Saturday. By the end of Monday’s race, they used that setup to get to victory lane.

“I’ve loved this racetrack from afar,” Johnson said. “I made my first laps here in 2000 in a Busch car and I was like, “Where am I? What’s going on? How do I get around this racetrack?' It’s been a journey since 2000 until now. I know we won here one other time, but I think from a consistency standpoint and a competitive standpoint, this is the best we’ve ever been.”

While Johnson’s team has struggled to open the season, uncertainty has seemed to suit the 48 team. Last time out in Texas, Knaus and Johnson were able to solve a repaved track surface that befuddled most of the field to pick up their first victory of the season. Knaus noted that another unpredictable track surface in Bristol seemed to bring out the best in the 48 team.

“I think what helped us the most this weekend was the fact that everybody else was lost,” Knaus said. “The track surface being the way that it was was exactly what we needed because everybody was searching, everybody was sliding all over the race track and nobody was really in a comfortable state of mind. That’s when I think the 48 team excels is when there’s chaos. I think between Jimmie’s experience, his driving ability and what we can do with a race car – that’s where we excel.”

Early on, Kyle Larson was a dominant force. After starting on the pole, the youngster put on a show as he maneuvered his No. 42 Chevy all over the track to navigate through slower traffic, winning the first stage and leading the first 202 laps of the race.

As the Food City 500 wore on, however, Larson lost his grasp on the track, which seemed to change drastically right before his eyes. A pit road speeding penalty in the final 100 laps set him back in the field, but he still had a shot in the final 30 laps after restarting fourth.

But Larson couldn't find a way around Kevin Harvick's Chevy, fading to a sixth-place finish in a car that wasn’t able to get hooked up on the lower groove.

“I just didn’t have the speed, the grip that (Johnson) and (Bowyer) had to run the bottom,” Larson said. “I think even if I was able to get to the lead, I don’t think I would have won because Jimmie and Clint were way faster than I was. They were over a straightaway ahead of us, I think, at the checkered flag.”

Martin Truex Jr. won the second stage and appeared to have the car to beat heading into the final segment, but a pit road speeding penalty proved costly to him as well. Truex wound up finishing eighth.

By the final 20 laps, Bowyer was the only driver in the field who had any shot of catching the 48 car. Bowyer said he tried everything he could think of to make up time Johnson, but in the end, it wasn’t enough.

“Turns out he’s pretty good,” Bowyer quipped. “He’s a seven-time champion. I mean, that’s all you can say about it.”

Harvick, who stayed out on old tires on the final restart to pick up track position, made the gamble pay off with a third-place finish.

"I thought we had the fastest car, we just needed track position," Harvick said. "I think we showed how fast it was there on no tires and kind of able to hold our own."

After running outside the top 10 for most of the day, Matt Kenseth snuck up and claimed a fifth-place finish. Chase Elliott, who started on the outside of the front row, came home with a solid seventh-place finish while Rocky Stenhouse Jr. finished ninth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top 10.