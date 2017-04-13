You don't have to drive to the Food City 500

BMS officials have organized a shuttle bus service to bring fans to and from the track.

Johnson City race fans can park in East Tennessee State University’s Lot No. 9 at the corner of West State of Franklin and University Parkway. The shuttle leaves at 10:30 a.m. and the cost is $20 for a roundtrip ride.

The other park-and-ride locations are Sullivan North High School in Kingsport, Sullivan Central High School in Blountville and Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia. They all have a 10:30 a.m. departure time as well.

To make reservations on any of these rides, call (866) 415-4158.

If you do drive, BMS does provide two free parking lots, Speedway Parking and White Top Creek Park, both located off Hwy 394. Shuttle service is provided from both locations to the track.

In addition, BMS operates a paid fan parking lot, the BMS North lot. It’s located just north of the speedway past Exide Drive off Volunteer Parkway. Parking is $10.