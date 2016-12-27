Gordon ready for Rolex 24 challenge

He also owns trophies from the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, the Brickyard 400, the Bristol Night Race and the Southern 500 as part of his 93 career victories, third on NASCAR's all-time win list.

Now that his NASCAR career is officially over following the four-time champion substituting for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in eight races last season, he is ready for a new challenge.

It's why Gordon, 45, spent three days in December testing at Daytona.

But Gordon wasn't back at the World Center of Racing to chase a fourth Daytona 500 trophy.

Instead, Gordon was testing a Cadillac Daytona Prototype to race in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona endurance race.

Gordon is scheduled to team with Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor and Max Angelelli on the endurance race that uses parts of the NASCAR track and an infield road course. It will be Gordon's second time in the 24-hour race. He was part of the Pontiac Riley entry along with Wayne Taylor, Jan Magnussen and Angelelli in 2007 that qualified second and finished third.

This time around, Gordon is devoting more time to preparing to race sports cars. He hopes it will pay off where he can join a list of A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and Jamie McMurray as drivers who have won both the 24 Hours and the Daytona 500.

Some of the other high-profile entries in the Rolex 24 include former Indianapolis 500 champions Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon and Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Formula One veteran Sebastian Bourdais.

— — —

Visitors to Daytona Speedweeks have a new attraction to attend.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America has relocated from its previous home in Novi, Michigan, to the site of the old Daytona USA museum outside Daytona International Speedway.

The Hall of Fame will still have a strong stock car presence with NASCAR car owners Richard Childress and Chip Ganassi among this year's inductees.

But the Hall of Fame pays homage to many different forms of racing including power boats, land speed record chasers and motorcycles.

Some of the pioneers who are honored include Ray Harroun, winner of the first Indianapolis 500, and Lee Petty, winner of the first Daytona 500. Also honored are racers and car makers like Henry Ford and Louis Rolex 24 and Gaston Chevrolet.

Both car companies are steeped in racing history. Ford's famous win over Alexander Winton in 1901 led to the formation of the Ford Motor Company two years later with support from the Dodge brothers.

Both Chevrolets and another brother, Arthur, raced in the Indianapolis 500 and Gaston won the 1920 version of the race.

Gaston later wrapped up the 1920 AAA national championship, but was killed that November in a crash in the final race of the season at Los Angeles.

———

Richard Petty, the “King of NASCAR,” is to be inducted into the North Carolina Drag Racing Hall of Fame on Saturday, February 18, at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Petty raced his “Outlaw 43 Jr.” Plymouth Barracuda all across the country from 1964 until 1966 after NASCAR banned the 426 Chrysler Hemi engine from major league stock car racing. He was a winner in a Sportsman class at the inaugural NHRA national event at Bristol Dragway. Petty resumed his NASCAR career in 1966.

The Jeff Byrd Award will go to Thomas Pope, the sports editor at the Fayetteville Observer.