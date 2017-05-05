ETSU ROTC commissions 10 new officers — VIDEO

That’s the advice Brig. Gen. Kurtis J. Winstead off-ered at East Tennessee State University’s ROTC Commis-sioning Ceremony before ca- dets were officially awarded their honors and new rank Friday.

As they prepared for Saturday’s ETSU graduation ceremonies, 10 cadets were officially commissioned as second lieutenants: John Vincent Badgley, Jacob Breeding, Cody Haynes Buchanan, Brandon Stewart Coffey, Jessekah Meeshiel Gonzalez, Matthew Thomas Hagy, Patrick Ledbetter, Nicholas David Osborne, Wesley Alexander Vaughan and Andrew Allen Wiggins.

Wiggins said although he was nervous and had mixed feelings, he was excited and ready to face the future as an officer.

“I’m in the moment right now. It still feels a little bit surreal,” Wiggins said. “But I’m ready for the future now — whatever it holds for me.”

Wiggins went on to mention how this was the biggest accomplishment of his life. Visibly elated and excited, he mentioned how becoming a commissioned officer has been one of his main goals for years now. Wiggins was elated after finally reaching one of the biggest milestones in his life.

“This is definitely the biggest achievement in my life so far,” Wiggins said.

After being sworn in, each newly commissioned second lieutenant took the time to thank his or her family and friends for support along the journey.

David Russell, a current ROTC cadet at ETSU who spoke at the ceremony, congratulated his fellow cadets and comrades before the end of the ceremony. After each cadet officially received his or her new title, each took pictures with their families and sang “The Army Goes Rolling Along.”

At the end of the ceremony there was a mood of excitement and accomplishment among the officers and their families. As the former cadets left the ceremony to go to Brooks Memorial Hall to continue their celebration, many reminisced about their time together, and some expressed mixed emotions about parting ways after years of camaraderie.

But they also discussed their plans for the future. Though some of the former ROTC cadets have other plans in their fields of study, many of them wish to continue their career paths in the military.

Buchanan said he is ready for what the future holds for him, but he has some plans of his own, and he hopes to continue to rise in the ranks and continue a career in the military.

“I want to serve in the transport corps and then eventually serve as a marshal,” Buchanan said.

More about the newly commissioned officers:

• John Vincent Badgley, Burnsville, North Carolina, will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and criminology and will enter the infantry. He is a son of Paul Badgley and the late Wendi Badgley;

• Jacob Breeding will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in history and will enter the infantry. He is a son of Michael and Tracey Breeding, Bristol;

• Cody Haynes Buchanan, son of David and Lisa Buchanan, Bristol, Virginia, will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and criminology. He will be assigned to the Transportation Corps.;

• Brandon Stewart Coffey’s service in the U.S. Army began as a combat medic in the 3rd/278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in April 2012. In September 2015, he was contracted as a cadet in ETSU’s Buccaneer Battalion. The son of Bryan Coffey and Judy Smith of Rogersville has earned a master of arts degree in criminal justice and criminology and will enter the Military Police Corps. Upon completion of the Military Police Officer Basic Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Coffey’s assignment will be with the 174th Infantry Brigade based out of Fort Drum, New York;

• Jessekah Meeshiel Gonzalez of Bristol was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, and has lived in many parts of the United States. She will enter the Military Police Corps after graduating with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and criminology. Upon completion of the Military Police Officer Basic Course, Gonzalez will be assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve at Fort Meade, Maryland, to serve as a law-order operations officer. She is a daughter of Angelo and Donna Gonzalez;

• Matthew Thomas Hagy, son of Sandra Hagy, Corryton, will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies and will be assigned to the Chemical Corps;

• Patrick Ledbetter has earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and criminology and will enter the Quartermaster Corps. He is a son of Pamela Cairnes and Richard Holloway Jr., Pelzer, South Carolina;

• Nicholas David Osborne, son of David and Nancy Osborne, Eagan, will enter the infantry following his graduation with a bachelor of science degree in history;

• Wesley Alexander Vaughan will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in geological sciences and will be assigned to the Engineer Corps. He is a son of Kyle Vaughan and Melissa Preudhomme, Johnson City;

• Andrew Allen Wiggins, son of James Tutton and Shakirah Wiggins, Memphis, will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies and will enter the Field Artillery branch. Upon completion of the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, Wiggins will be assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment of the Tennessee National Guard.

For more information on the ETSU ROTC program, visit the program’s webpage at www.etsu.edu/cbat/rotc/ or contact the ETSU Department of Military Science at 423-439-4269.