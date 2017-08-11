JCP Week in Review, August 11 - VIDEO

Curtis Cloyd, of Telford, was found dead inside a residence on Miller Road around 3 p.m. after the Washington County SWAT team made a forced entry. They found Cloyd dead in the front room of the residence. There was no sign of Cloyd’s wife, 53-year-old Lisa Maria Cloyd, who was reported missing last week by her son.

Cloyd was also wanted in connection to a weapons-related reckless endangerment charge, which prompted the SWAT involvement.

The events leading up to Curtis Cloyd’s suicide started with a call around 9 a.m. about shots being fired in or around a vacant house Cloyd’s mother owns. When officers arrived, they walked around back and saw Cloyd sitting in the doorway in a chair, and then a standoff escalated. For the full story, read Becky Campbell’s article on our website.

18-year-old Landry Carter was arrested in Baton Rouge, LA this past Tuesday in connection with the robbery and murder of Keith Odom, a truck driver from Jonesborough.

Odom was robbed as he repaired a leaking tire on his trailer Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge, and was subsequently gunned down after complying with the assailant. He died shortly after he was shot. Odom has been remembered this week as a hard-working, honest, happy man who was popular with friends and family.

Carter has been charged with three other felony robberies in the Baton Rouge Area.

When Phil Roe decides to run for re-election in 2018, he will not be the only ObGyn specialist vying for the 1st District congressional seat. He’ll be met in the arena by Dr. Martin Olsen.

Olsen, an ETSU professor and medical practitioner, informally announced his intention to seek the Democratic nomination this past week, and feels confident that he could win. He feels that there will be enough”Trump fatigue” by the election that he could sway enough Trump supporters to his side and make a race of it.

He also understands the need to get Democratic voters out to the polls in a mid-term election, but thinks the questions about health care could stir the reticent and turn the numbers in his favor.

This weekend is the weekend for the Little Chicago Music and Arts Festival in downtown Johnson City. The festival will start tonight and run through Saturday evening, with music, events, vendors, and food for everyone, as organizers look to capitalize on last year’s success and hope to draw record crowds to the event.

For a full schedule, feel free to visit our website and search for Little Chicago Music and Arts Festival. Highlights of the weekend should include Indighost, Love Unit, These Are The Angles, Jackdaw’s 7, DJ Tommy Breese, and more.

You can even catch Jared Bentley and Friends playing a short acoustic set at the Nelson Stage at 12:30 on Saturday.