JCP Week in Review, April 28 - VIDEO

Robelio E. Flores-Rivera and Adan O. Vasquez-Rodriguez, have each been charged with aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of a minor, and patronizing prostitution of a minor.

TBI Special Agents — with aid from the Elizabethton Police Department, learned the alleged trafficking occurred at a motel along U.S. Highway 19E in Elizabethton, as Flores-Rivera paid a 14-year-old girl $60 and Vasquez-Rodriguez paid a 17-year-old girl $200, according to arrest warrants.

Each man was held in the Carter County Jail on $50,000 bond after their arraignment on Tuesday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, and the TBI investigation into trafficking continues.

Early Wednesday morning, local police and state agents blasted into a Johnson City residence, leading to two drug arrests.

Richard Jenny and Melissa Ferguson were jailed in the Washington County Detention Center, following the raid at 715 E. Fairview Ave. The pair were charged after agents found methamphetamine and weapons inside the house, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release.

TBI agents used explosives to enter the house to act on a search warrant, creating “several large audible sounds” in the area. The raid was part of an ongoing investigation, the TBI said in a news release.

Jenny had been stabbed and shot in recent months in incidents that also led to his arrest. In January, Jenny was shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop when he allegedly pulled a gun. He and Ferguson both have multiple arrests on their record.

Aaron Garland, on trial in Jonesborough for the 2015 death of 59-year-old Karen Parker, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder and robbery.

Garland was accused and arrested after he and an accomplice entered Parker’s home and took turns holding her down and ransacking her belongings in a search for car keys, money, and valuables. The two could not find the keys, eventually taking $45 in cash, Parker’s bank card, a $20 WalMart gift card, and her life.

Garland’s co-defendant in the trial, Dallas Sarden, faces trial later this year.

If social media is any indicator, it seems people are excited about the upcoming addition of a Publix store to our region’s grocery outlets.

Publix Super Markets announced Thursday plans for a 45,000-square-foot grocery at the northwest corner of West Market Street and State of Franklin Road, which used to house a Food City store. A news release said the store will employ about 140 people.

The Publix news release did not indicate an opening date, only that the store would be “coming soon.”

As I sign off, I’d like to remind you that the Area 3 Special Olympics kicked off at the ETSU Mini Dome yesterday, and are continuing today. If you get a chance to visit the dome or support the Special Olympics in any way, I would very much suggest it. It is a very rewarding experience to say the least, and the athletes who compete are some of the most inspiring people you’ll ever meet, so get out and join in the cause.