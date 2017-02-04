6 high-school friends earn Eagle Scout rank together

But on Saturday, six friends from Elizabethton High School and members of Boy Scout Troop 29, achieved the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouting.

John-Phillip Abner, Jordan Byrd, Moses Coley, Max Garbe, Slade Nakoff and Isaiah Stenzel together became a convocation, with each earning the distinction of Eagle Scout during a ceremony at Grandview Christian Church.

“This was a really big achievement for all of us,” Coley said. “The biggest part of this is that we did it as a group. Throughout the entire thing, we did it step by step as a group. It was such a level of brotherhood.”

Scoutmaster Keith Nakoff said Saturday’s event would likely be the last event for Troop 29, as the six friends essentially move on from Boy Scouts.

Nakoff said Troop 29 has ordained a total of 14 Eagle Scouts during his 12 years as scoutmaster.

“It’s impressive to me because kids at that age usually don’t have that type of longevity and drive,” Nakoff said. “To do something and stick with it that long, it’s really impressive.”

During the ceremony, each Eagle Scout evoked memories of first joining the Cub Scouts at age 5 or 6.

Isaiah Stenzel told the gathering of family of friends how most the other guys joined the Boy Scouts because they were friends, but after moving to the Tri-Cities in the sixth grade, he joined the Boy Scouts to make friends.

And he certainly accomplished just that.

Each Eagle Scout was joined by their parents while they were presented with a blue neckerchief and slide.

Of the 130-plus merit badges available to Boy Scouts, 21 specific badges, including first aid, cooking personal fitness and personal management, have to be earned to qualify for Eagle Scout rank, according to the NESA.

Each Scout also had to complete a service project during the past year, undertaken completely on their own, to earn their distinction.

“They have to find their project, then they have to get the permission from whoever their helping out,” Nakoff said.

Assistant Scoutmaster Bryant Byrd said, “The whole point to the Eagle Scout project is leadership. Each boy leads the project, does the budgeting, the planning and everything all the way through.”

For Coley, Garbe and Abner, they worked on creating new equipment and a retaining wall at East Tennessee State University’s Child Study Center.

“I made a wooden xylophone, John-Phillip (Abner) made a block for their mulch and Max Garbe made a climbing toy out of wood logs,” Coley said.

Other projects undertaken by members of Troop 29 included building a garden at a local elementary school, creating an intricate removable volleyball system at Grandview and creating park benches for an Elizabethton city school.

“The next step is to definitely continue our friendship, continue camping and doing all the things we did as Scouts, just as Eagle Scouts now,” Coley said.

