JCP Week in Review, February 3 - VIDEO

JCP officers found the 17-year-old boy inside the building just minutes before flames were seen coming from the third floor. The police had been alerted to someone in the building.

The building is still undergoing construction and rebuilding by the new owners, Summers-Taylor of Elizabethton, who plan to make the site into their new headquarters, as well as other business space.

In more downtown construction news, the JCDA has approved a design for the landmark sign on the site of the former U-Haul building.

The Johnson City Development Authority voted to recommend a preliminary design on Thursday for the former U-Haul sign, as well as a group of wayfinding and entrance signs for the city.

The wayfinding designs include a group of kiosks, benches, pedestrian and parking signs intended for the downtown district, the university district and Med Tech Parkway.

The Elizabethton Police Department has arrested three people following the discovery of 99 marijuana plants at a house on W. E St. on Wednesday.

The three were identified as Crystal Starr White, Joshua Daniel White, and David Theodore Brodin Jr., all residents of the home. Each was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of schedule VI drugs for resale, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, child neglect, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another arrest in Carter County made the news this week, as former Carter County School Superintendent Olen Pate was beaten and held against his will on his farm property.

Eric Matthew Miller was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, and his estranged girlfriend Lana Lavenia Curbey was charged with accessory after the fact. Pate told authorities Miller lived at his residence and worked as a farm helper.

Miller became angry and violent this past Saturday, beating Pate with a cane and holding him against his will until Pate was able to break away to his neighbors’ house and call 911. Police later found Miller and Curbey and took them into custody.

The Johnson City Police Department has sent out a call for new officers. If you think you have what it takes to join the ranks of other men and women dedicated to serving and protecting our city, then this could be the time.

The department is accepting registrations for the police officers examination, which is the first of several steps in the department’s hiring process. Feb. 10 is the deadline to register for the exam, and participants must meet these criteria:

• Be at least 21 years old Feb. 23, 2017;

• Have a high school diploma or GED; and

• Cannot be convicted of a felony or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude other than a minor traffic violation.

The police department also has a tattoo policy; more information about that is available with the city’s human resources department.