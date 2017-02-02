Stout loses interest in County Commission seat

He was among the three likely nominees to replace Washington County Commissioner David Tomita. Tomita, who was serving as both a Johnson City and Washington County commissioner, announced he would resign from the County Commission soon after he was elected Johnson City mayor.

“I’m not shutting the door on anything,” Stout said about a future run for public office. “My heart is just not there to jump in. I’ve been on the City Commission for the last five years, and sacrificed a lot of time that wasn’t spent with my family. As a person that has the responsibility of running a business, and with three boys active in school and sports, I’ve decided now is not the best time.”

Stout’s withdrawal leaves former Washington County Commissioner Phil McPeak and retired 1st Judicial District Chancellor Richard Johnson as the two contenders.

Commissioners will make that decision Feb. 27. Candidates are elected by a simple majority.

On Jan. 23 county commissioners nominated and elected former Johnson City Commissioner Phil Carriger to fill Joe Wise’s 3rd District seat until the 2018 county general election. Wise stepped down when he was elected to the City Commission Nov. 8.

Carriger represents the county’s 3rd Commission District, with Mitch Meredith and Larry England. Tomita’s replacement will represent the 4th District, joining Katie Baker and Lee Chase. Both districts are within Johnson City.

The two new commissioners will serve through the middle of 2018, when the next county general election is held. At that time they may run for a full, four-year term. This is the same year in which the County Commission will move into new districts and reduce its size from 25 to 15 members.

Stout, who lost a bid for re-election on Nov. 8 as the sitting Johnson City mayor, said on Jan. 16 he was interested in replacing Tomita, the person who was vice mayor under Stout.

He said at the time it was “important the city have a strong voice on school issues and other issues in which the city and county must work together.”

In 2014, Stout took a run at incumbent state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-6th, but came up short.

Carriger left the City Commission in 2013 and attempted to displace state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-7th, in the 2014 election to no avail.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.