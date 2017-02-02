City Commission sorts out spending priorities

Spending priorities sprung up in an early afternoon capital improvements plan workshop, including running $450,000 to the top of the list for new lighting at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Commissioners also agreed to act within the next few years on a similarly priced replacement of Kermit Tipton’s nearly 6-year-old synthetic turf and to jump start plans for a new sports complex and design and construction plans for the new West Walnut Street District.

The city made the commitment to supply the lighting last year when commissioners entered into a 10-year lease agreement with Boyd Sports to manage the Johnson City Cardinals. The expense was penciled in for 2022, but the the company’s quick improvements to the park more than likely moved the needle.

Commissioners also want to include among the priorities within the next year bids for private management of Freedom Hall Civic Center, project plans, costs and land transfer for the Tannery Knob project and a decision on the location and types of fields for a new multi-million dollar sports complex.

Not a word was said about spending money in partnership with Washington County on its planned athletic complex adjacent to the new Boones Creek K-8 school.

Embedded in a decision about the sports complex will be a gathering of information that will allow commissioners to plan for the utilization or disposal of both the Keefauver farm and Buffalo Valley Golf Course.

Commissioners also talked about their desire for the Tri-Cities Airport Authority — which currently has no bond rating — to issue bonds to help pay for the planned Aerospace Park.

“Part of the reason for the establishment of the authority was for them to establish credit,” City Manager Pete Peterson said.

Five local governments are expected to help get the park off the ground, with dollar amounts coinciding with populations. Johnson City’s current spreadsheet shows $4 million in grading and prep work.

“The elephant in the room — maybe the mammoth in the room — is Walnut Street,” Peterson said.

He said the city will need to hire a firm to plan sewer and water, sidewalks, construction options and other plans — a move he estimates will cost the city about $1 million.

“Everything in one shot,” he said. “The design team will dictate what’s going to be constructed. In the best case scenario, it would take 24 to 36 months to complete the study.”

At this juncture it is not clear if commissioners will decide to design and build in phases or, like Peterson suggested, do it in one shot. He also said he prefers to include design costs in the fiscal 2018 budget, which begins July 1. The money, an amount not yet known, would come from the city’s capital projects fund.

“I think what we’re looking at now is a number of interrelated projects, and there are a lot of people (stakeholders, etc.) that we need to pull into this,” Commissioner Joe Wise said.

As these projects rise to the top, others will have to sink lower on the priority list. That was not immediately decided Thursday.

Commissioners alo received an update on the coming Brush Creek sewer interceptor project. Scott Woodard of Nashville’s Hazen and Sawyer was on hand to explain preliminary design and engineering.

The city will replace about four miles of sewer line (from 30-inch to 42-inch) from the Brush Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant upstream to Railroad Street. The original line was built in 1957.

Woodard said there has been discussion of a walking path on the easement when construction is complete, but there are no plans for that purpose within the current design. No commissioners mentioned the walking path.

At its regular meeting, the commission unanimously approved a final reading to amend an ordinance that now allows sidewalk dining within the city’s central business district.

Prior regulations did not allow taprooms and microbreweries sidewalk dining, because they are not classified as restaurants at which selling food is the primary use.

Johnson City Brewing Company owners began the push, meeting with city staff to discuss its expansion at 257 E. Main St. Development Services Director Angie Carrier has said the change would not be specific to serving beer, and The Willow Tree Coffee House, Nelson’s Fine Arts, Fizz Soda Bar and other businesses would have similar privileges.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.