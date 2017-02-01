Jonesborough relieved of state order after 8 years of work on sewer plant, system

Being Tennessee’s oldest town has its perks — but not without some occasional drawbacks.

Residents living near the sewage plant would complain of foul smells, while the effluent, the liquid waste discharged from the system, was wreaking negative affects on the Little Limestone Creek at the time, causing different colors of algae.

“We were facing a sewage system that was literally crumbling,” Mayor Kelly Wolfe said. “If we found a three-eyed fish it wouldn't have surprised me at that point.”

TDEC submitted a commissioners order in response to mounting complaints for violation of the Water Quality Control Act, and work began to rectify the situation. Wolfe said the sewage plant at the time had a half-million gallon limit, which the town surpassed daily.

The solution is a plant that can hold up to 3 million gallons of water, which Wolfe said is estimated to last the town and its growth for 20 or 30 years.

The town also began discharging effluent into the Nolichucky River instead of Little Limestone Creek, which Wolfe said wasn’t a big enough body of water for the job.

“I think we did right by the environment by taking this effluent to the Nolichucky and cleaning up the horrible mess we had here in and around Jonesborough,” Wolfe said.

In a letter dated Jan. 12, TDEC released Jonesborough from the order, thanking the town for its work on the project.

But that doesn’t mean work is done for the town of Jonesborough.

Now the town must focus on continuing to fix the pipes throughout the system that are the culprits of leaks and reduce inflow and infiltration. Those leaks could carry millions of extra gallons of water, 200 to 300 gallons per minute during a heavy rain, to the sewer plant, so patching them up is the next step for the town.

Recently, Wolfe said employees worked to replace a pipe in downtown Jonesborough that he estimated to be about 80 years old. The town is using a camera to identify leaks in the system and then bookmarking them to fix or replace when the weather remains dry. The work on the pipe downtown cost the town about $40,000, but contracting the work out could have cost four times as much, Wolfe said.

“The goal is to do everything we're doing in the most cost-efficient manner that will give us the longest-yielding benefit,” he said.

