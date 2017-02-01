Commission on track to expand outdoor dining downtown

Johnson City commissioners on Thursday will consider a third and final reading to change regulations to allow establishments in the central business district the option of sidewalk dining.

Current regulations do not allow taprooms and microbreweries sidewalk dining, because they are not classified as restaurants at which selling food is the primary use. But commissioners breezed through the first two readings, voting for the move unanimously both times and voicing no major concerns.

Johnson City Brewing Company owners began the push, meeting with city staff to discuss its expansion at 257 E. Main St. Development Services Director Angie Carrier has said the change would not be specific to serving beer, and The Willow Tree Coffee House, Nelson’s Fine Arts, Fizz Soda Bar and other businesses would have similar privileges.

“By law, we will have to make sure there is adequate room remaining on the sidewalk (public right of way) for people to get through,” said Eric Latham who, along with his wife, Kat Latham, founded the business and are majority owners. “It looks like we could put three to four standing tables and chairs in front, and we would define the area with a partition of some sort.”

The plan has cleared the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission, and city planner Matt Young has said there has been a great deal of demand for sidewalk dining. Numan’s Cafe & Sports Bar, also on East Main, has had outdoor accommodations for some time. However, when Johnson City’s sidewalk dining ordinance was conceived, microbreweries were not considered due to their lack of popularity at the time, Young said.

“Hopefully, people will be enjoying our products outdoors,” Latham said. “We also offer non-alcohol sodas, pre-packaged food and popcorn. People also can bring food from downtown restaurants and sit outside.”

Commissioners also will consider a second reading of an ordinance to rezone about 4 acres along Bristol Highway from planned business to planned residential.

Wade Hughes, who owns the land, has proposed a 35-unit, single-family development on the property. A concept plan depicts a new access road to the highway, sidewalks and a storm water retention area. The Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan Jan. 10.

Thursday will be a long day for city commissioners and staff, with a 2 p.m. continuation of a look at the city’s Capital Improvements Plan followed by an update on the Brush Creek interceptor project — a plan to replace sewer line from near Broadway Street to the city’s wastewater plant off Riverview Road.

Both workshops will take place in the Municipal and Safety Building’s administrative conference room, 601 E. Main St.

