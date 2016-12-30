State law aims to quicken county's school budget approval

Washington County Schools now must deliver up its projected financials in time for the County Commission to approve the annual budget by Aug. 31, or risk flatlining spending received from the county.

The Washington County Commission passed its 2015 and 2016 budgets on July 20 and June 27, respectively. There have been years in which that date was stretched into September, but there has been some obvious “tightening up” of the county’s timeline.

Under the new County Budgeting Law, if the Budget Committee rejects two consecutive proposals by a school board, the third budget proposal will go directly to the County Commission for consideration.

“I don't foresee a situation where this statute would be a factor in Washington County,” said County Mayor Dan Eldridge. “It is not favorable to the school board, in that if they can't agree with the commission on a budget amount, they get the same as last year. We have always been able to come to terms with the Board of Education in a reasonable time, but we also have always increased funding.”

The new law also prescribes a set schedule, though commissions and boards can agree on their own timelines if both bodies agree. The suggested guide begins with all departments — except schools — submitting their spending plans to budget committees by March 1.

School systems, the law recommends, should submit proposed budgets by May 1. The budget committee would vote on that proposal and notify the school board of its approval or rejection no later than June 1. Under the act, the county commission also will be required to either accept or reject a school board budget amendment within 40 days of receipt.

Should the county commission and school board reach an impasse and the minimum required for local funding is all that is appropriated to schools for three years, a 3 percent increase would be automatically be added to the required amount.

“Apparently there are some counties with far worse county legislative body/board of education relationships than ours, and budget adoption delays were negatively affecting LEA’s (local educational agency) state funding,” said Washington County Finance and Administration Director Mitch Meredith. “My understanding is that the legislation is intended to ‘encourage’ boards of education and county legislative bodies to work together. I don’t expect it to have any impact on Washington County.”

The new law has no impact on Johnson City Schools, because the school system is classified as a department and its budget is a component of the overall city budget.

Johnson City is required by state law to adopt its budget by July 1 of each year — the start of a new fiscal year. And in City Manager Pete Peterson’s opinion, county budgets should be adopted no later than the same date.

“I think the intent here is to ensure that school budgets are finalized no later than Aug. 31 of each year, so the county can finalize their budget,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “Some counties have a tendency to be very late in adopting a budget, such as September to late October, which is one quarter of the way through the fiscal year, and there is an effort to require budgets be adopted earlier.”

Washington County Board of Education Chair Jack Leonard was not immediately available for comment.

