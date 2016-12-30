JCP Week in Review, December 30 - VIDEO

Ashley Block was a Johnson City native who was pursuing her doctoral degree in the department of anthropology and integrated conservation at the University of Georgia, and she was an animal lover.

Almost four months ago, Ashley was killed by an impaired driver while riding her bike down a street in Athens, Georgia. Her family is now raising money to help memorialize her in a beautification project at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

The project seeks to improve the dog walking area at the shelter - a project that should cost about $20,000. The family has been able to raise around $13,000 so far, partially with the help of a GoFundMe account.

The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is looking to expand as well, after receiving a hefty $1.2 million gift from the will of Glenda Taylor DeLawder.

Administrators of DeLawder’s bequest have bestowed $540,000 to be used by the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter to expand the dog and cat holding areas. That will allow more space for the cats and a place for dogs to play and run while their pens are cleaned and dried each day. Another portion of the gift to the animal shelter will be used to purchase a new van and convert it so that the vehicle can transport dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

Great news for local shelters, who can always use the help.

For those wondering what happened to Tristan Rettke, the young man arrested while wearing a gorilla mask during a Black Lives Matter protest at ETSU in September, we have an update.

Rettke was initially charged with civil rights intimidation after he dressed in overalls, wore a gorilla mask and dangled bananas tied with rope in the faces of people participating the protest.

He appeared in Washington County General Sessions Court Monday for a preliminary hearing in the case, where Assistant District Attorney Will Monk asked Judge Robert Lincoln to add disorderly conduct and inciting a riot charges to the warrant.

After hearing witness testimony, Lincoln quickly determined there was probable cause to bind the case over to a grand jury. Rettke, who is no longer attending ETSU, will remain on the same bond while his case is pending. He will appear in Criminal Court early next year.

Finally, the Johnson City Power Board has confirmed that it will begin construction on a first-of-its-kind 40-acre solar farm project during the first half of 2017.

The solar production facility will be built in southwestern Washington County near the vicinity of Jonesborough, but the Power Board has yet to release the exact location. Power Board CEO Jeff Dykes said, “This is the first public utility solar venture in Northeast Tennessee,” and the exact location will be disclosed in January or February.

The JCPB and three other local power companies were selected by the TVA in late March to take part in the Distributed Solar Solution program. In all, 16.7 megawatts of solar generation capacity was awarded by the TVA project.