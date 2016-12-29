Police charge two with vehicle theft from Tweetsie Trail parking

According to Johnson City Police Department reports, Joshua Fair, 29, and Donald Anderson, 53, both of 1821 E. Fairview Ave., were charged with possession of stolen property over $10,000 after a woman walking on the trail reported her 2007 Nissan Frontier stolen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers were unable to find the truck in the immediate area, but a caller at 12:30 p.m. that day reported two men were pushing wheels out of a wooded area in the 2600 block of Park Avenue, several miles from the trail.

After arriving at the forest, officers reported finding the stolen struck without wheels. Additional officers said they stopped Fair and Anderson near the wooded area.

Police said Fair fled on foot while speaking to a K-9 officer, forced his way into the basement of a nearby home and refused to surrender. He was reportedly apprehended with the assistance of a police dog.

He was also charged with evading arrest and aggravated criminal trespassing.

Both men were transported to the Washington County Detention center, held in lieu of $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.