General Assembly may require civics test for high school graduation

The General Assembly passed legislation this year requiring students to answer correctly at least 70 percent of between 25 to 50 questions from the 100 within the test administered to potential citizens.

Prospective Americans traditionally must correctly answer six of 10 questions.

Here’s a sampler: Why did the Colonists fight the British? Slavery. Taxation without representation. Oil. An assassination.

For your information, about 30 percent of Americans quizzed in a phone survey flopped on this one. If you’re a student and you’re still scratching your head, you might want to bone up. And remember, your test will not be multiple choice.

State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, was not immediately available for comment. However, Senate Health and Welfare Committee Research Analyst Logan Grant said the test is only a part of the curriculum at this point, but lawmakers could make it a graduation requirement.

“Students must get 70 percent at some point to get credit for it — being able to take the test as many times as they like prior to graduation,” Grant said Tuesday. “But at this point passing the test is not required for graduation. The Department of Education has interpreted the statute in this way. The word is that there will be an effort by the General Assembly to require this as a condition of graduation, but we shall see.”

Literature on the subject cites immigrants are studying for the test and therefore will score higher. On the other hand, reports on the lack of public affairs, government and historical instruction can easily be found.

A study completed this month by The Nation’s Report Card revealed only 24 percent of U.S. high school seniors were proficient in civics. (http://www.nationsreportcard.gov/)

By comparison, only 37 percent of high school seniors are proficient in reading. When high school seniors do pick up books to read, more than 80 percent of the most popular ones register at an eighth grade reading level or below, according to the study.

“While there surely are many varied causes for the current American political situation, one among those is the relative ignorance of basic American history, scientific, technological knowledge, and what some refer to as ‘civics’ among a large sector of our population,” Jonathan R. Cole wrote in The Atlantic on Election Day.

“It is testimony to the failure of the country’s education system that a high percentage of the voting-age population is simply ignorant of basic facts — knowledge that is necessary to act reasonably and rationally in the political process.”

A study by the Center for Information and Research on Civil Learning & Engagement at Tufts University found that most states do not emphasize civic education, which includes learning about citizenship, government, law, current events and related topics.

Although 39 states require at least one course in American government or civics, only eight states administer statewide, standardized tests specifically in civics/American government: California, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. Of those, Ohio and Virginia are the only ones that require students to pass said test in order to graduate from high school.

The study also points out that since 2000, social studies assessments have shifted from a combination of multiple-choice and performance tasks — like essays — to almost exclusively multiple-choice exams.

Tennessee students can take the test as many times as is necessary to score the 70 percent minimum. Students with an Individualized Education Program are exempt from the requirement under certain circumstances as provided by the bill.

Studies over the past eight to 10 years have consistently shown that American citizens fail when attempting to match scores with immigrants about American history and government.

In 2012, USA TODAY reported only 65 percent of American citizens answered the required six of 10 questions correctly, while those applying for citizenship had a roughly 93 percent success rate.

The Center for the Study of the American Dream at Xavier University in Cincinnati commissioned a telephone survey of 1,023 native-born Americans for this survey.

“Many schools aren't teaching civics as they used to — an unintended consequence of the justifiable emphasis on science and math, said Gene Koo, director of iCivics, an education non-profit founded by Sandra Day O'Connor, a former Supreme Court justice. “We always assumed that those who grew up here were getting that in the school system. That stopped being true a couple decades ago, and you can see the results of that in this study."

Last year, the Washington Times, the National Review and other organizations, reported similar findings — that immigrants scored 20 percentage points higher on average compared to American citizens.

“The act (Public Chapter 499) shall take effect January 1, 2017, the public welfare requiring it,” states the new Tennessee law.

To test your American history and government skills, take a quick 10-question quiz.

