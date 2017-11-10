The story of an unexpected friendship remains significant to Buttolph, whose first contact with the powerful story came during her elementary school years.

"My favorite moments in "Charlotte's Web" are those that help us learn how to stand up for each other and to find friendship in the unexpected—people and places," said Buttolph. ""Charlotte's Web" celebrates imagination, difference, and acceptance. Fern can talk and understand animals. A pig that is so small and not expected to be a winner, proves wrong. A spider and pig become best friends. It can't get any better than that!"

All the enchanting characters are here: Charlotte (Anna Shackelford), who proves to be "a true friend and a good writer," Wilbur (Nancy Thompson), the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern (Sierra Bevins), a girl with a gentle heart who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton (Danny Hacker), the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Arables, Homer Zuckerman, Lurvy, Goose, Gander, and a barnyard of friends, played by Alan Hachey, Sam Hacker, Maggie Lang, Alec Smith, Alicia Smith, Lindsey Smithers and Abby Trageser in the ensemble driven production.

"Charlotte’s Web" runs Nov. 16-18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. in Gentry Auditorium in Henderson Humanities Building.

A petting zoo will be featured by Jefferson County FFA on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $8-adults, $5-students and seniors 60+, $3 for children 5-12 and free for those 4 and under at the box office or by calling (865) 471-4163. Charlotte’s Web is produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois.