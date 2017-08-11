5 Out & About Things to Do

The Little Chicago Music and Arts Festival is taking place today and Saturday in downtown Johnson City. Food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, family fun zone, kids’ activities, art competitions, block party, live music, petting zoo, DJ stage and more. Music begins around noon each day and goes until around 11 p.m. (downtown jc.com)

2. Music in the Park

Music in the Park will be held Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Veterans Park at South Side School, corner of Southwest Avenue and Devine Street in the Tree Streets. Music by Stephen Goff and Lauren Arp. Free popcorn, water and lemonade, bring a chair or blanket. A love offering will be collected for the musicians. (www.tree-streets.com)

3. “Million Dollar Quartet” at Barter

“Million Dollar Quartet,” inspired by the 1956 jam session of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins opens tonight at Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon, Va. Showtimes: tonight at 8, Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. (www.bartertheatre.com, 276-628-3991)

4. Hot Bristol Night Antique Car Show

The Hot Bristol Night Antique Car Show will be held tonight from 6-9 in the downtown area of Bristol. Gates open at 5. Cars will enter State Street from Commonwealth Avenue/Volunteer Parkway. $10 entry fee for antique cars includes 50/50 ticket, door prize ticket and more. Free admission for the viewing public. (423-418-2103, believeinbristol.org)

5. Sycamore Shoals solar eclipse

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton will host Solar Eclipse in the Park on Monday Aug. 21, beginning at noon with special programs and activities. Tennessee State Park commemorative solar viewing glasses for first 125 participants. Eclipse at 1:08 p.m.; maximum coverage point, 2:37 p.m.; end at 4 p.m. (543-5808, www.sycamoreshoals.org)