Jerry Garcia celebration at the Willow Tree

If you missed the Jerry Garcia tribute jam this past week, you have another chance to pay homage to the late Grateful Dead icon, whose birth and death both occurred in August, the 1st and 9th, respectively.

The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St. will celebrate Saturday with a special Little Chicago Festival edition of the 13th annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash: “Dead All Day,” featuring open mic all day, beginning at 2 p.m.

The day of open mic will be dedicated to all Grateful Dead cover songs. The sign-up board will go up at noon, and those wishing to perform a favorite Grateful Dead or Jerry Garcia song or poem may sign up for time slots with a 15-minute maximum.

The night will end with a grand finale.

Jerry Garcia, born Jerome John Garcia was an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, best known for his work as the lead guitarist and as a vocalist with the band the Grateful Dead, which came into prominence during the counterculture era in the 1960s.

Garcia was one of the Grateful Dead’s founders, performing with the band for its entire 30-year span, from 1965 until 1995.

He is well known for his distinctive guitar playing and was ranked 13th in Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" cover story.

Garcia was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Grateful Dead in 1994. He died the following year, in August 1995, at the age of 53.

The Jerry Garcia Foundation was launched in 2015 by his wife and daughter. The foundation is a nonprofit charity that supports projects for artistic, environmental and humanitarian causes.

