Farm & Fun Time at Birthplace of Country Music

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org and at the Museum.

The warm-hearted musical variety show that is performed before a live studio audience will feature the hard-driving sound of Town Mountain and stellar singer-songwriter Jonathan Byrd.

Raw, soulful and with plenty of swagger, Town Mountain has earned raves for their songwriting and the honky-tonk edge that permeates their exhilarating live performances. The hearty base of Town Mountain's music is the bluegrass triumvirate of Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs.

Jonathan Byrd is a preacher's son, a Gulf War veteran, and an award-winning songwriter from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, known for literary, outsider songs that have become campfire favorites. The Chicago Tribune called Byrd "one of the top 50 songwriters in the past 50 years."

Written and hosted by Radio Bristol producer and musician Kris Truelsen, “Farm and Fun Time” is a revival of the former WCYB radio's “Farm and Fun Time,” which aired from downtown Bristol in the 1940s and 1950s. An important program in the history of early bluegrass music, “Farm and Fun Time” helped establish the careers of legendary performers including Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, the Stanley Brothers, Jim and Jesse McReynolds and many more.

“Farm and Fun Time” features live seques written and performed by house band Bill and the Belles and the "Appalachian Sustainable Development Farm Report," hosted by Corbin Hayslett. The farm report was a popular segment on the WCYB program and appointment radio for regional agriculturists who came in from the fields each day to listen to the latest news on area crops. During a pre-produced vignette that airs during the program, the contemporary "farm report" celebrates farmers in the region who make a positive impact, whether economic, cultural, or through eco-friendly practices.

The “Heirloom Recipe” segment gives the community the opportunity to share stories from their southern tables. More storytelling than instruction, these touching oral histories of families coming together around mealtimes and favorite dishes are a treasured reminder of the importance of family and how something as simple as sharing a meal creates memories and brings families together.

Radio Bristol's “Farm and Fun Time” radio show also is broadcast live as well as via webcast. Radio Bristol can be accessed on 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org, and through the station's free mobile app.

For information, call 423-573-1927 or visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.