Michael Reno Harrell at Storytelling Live!

Shows will begin today and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students and children under age 18.

Michael Reno Harrell is an award-winning songwriter and veteran storyteller (his official website says he “makes up songs” and “spins yarns”) and entertainer from the Southern Appalachian Mountains, where storytelling is as much a part of the culture as is music.

He is known for his humor and lyrical wit; his blending of country, folk and bluegrass music; and the emotional depth of his work.

Five decades of performing have taken him to over 40 states and several countries.

A consummate performer, Harrell’s combination of music and storytelling is based in experience — sometimes very funny, sometimes a bit scary, often heartwarming and always entertaining.

In an article in the September 2013 online edition of Western North Carolina Magazine, Shari Smith says, “In a perfect world, every town would have a storyteller, a keeper of the trunk of memories reminding us of who we are and where we came from. Michael Reno Harrell is that keeper.”

For information, call 423-913-1276 or visit www.storytellingcenter.net.