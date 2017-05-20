National Police Week wraps up with remembrances

“Police work is inherently dangerous because police officers are tasked with keeping the peace, maintaining peace and order and enforcing the law,” Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois said last week.

Carter County Sheriff’s Deputy Jenna Markland knows that all too well. She was shot in the face as she, Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and two other officers, Sgt. David Caldwell and Deputy Jason Mosier, responded to a call about an intoxicated man with a gun on Dry Hollow Road in Stoney Creek. The December 2016 call led to an exchange of gunfire, which left Markland wounded. She recovered is is back on duty.

The man who allegedly shot her, Kelly Lee Pitts, opened fire as Markland was talking to Lunceford. Pitts was ultimately arrested and faces seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Elizabethton Police Capt. Jerry Bradley was shot in the head in a Feb. 19 encounter with a man wanted on federal charges. The suspect, Curtis James Dugger, was killed in the confrontation.

“It’s an inherently difficult and challenging job and a dangerous job,” Sirois said. “Every time an officer goes on duty, we report for roll call, we get our information in roll call ... things to look out for in our zone. We can’t take anything for granted, that it’s going to be a routine night because we never know.”

Since 1908, 40 law enforcement officers and one K-9 have been killed in the line of duty in the Tri-Cities. Many more have been injured or encountered life-threatening situations — including one last week. That incident and several other potentially deadly incidents in 2017 include:

• On May 11, a domestic call at 136 Big Springs Road in Carter County ended with a pursuit from Elizabethton to Johnson City and a deadly encounter between Buford Shane Whitson and officers on Tenn. Highway 67. He was accused of assaulting his wife, threatening to shoot deputies when they arrived and was shot and killed when he allegedly pointed his weapon at them.

• On May 10, two Washington County sheriff’s deputies received minor injuries when another driver T-boned one officer’s vehicle, which then crashed into another deputy’s vehicle. The officers were traveling side by side on East Unaka Avenue when the other driver pulled out from Baxter Street.

• On May 5, Timothy Snapp allegedly shot at Carter County deputies after responding to a home invasion at 199 Mill Creek Road. No one was injured.

• On Jan. 12, two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were on a traffic stop when one of the men inside the car allegedly pulled a weapon. The troopers drew their own weapons and fired. The man, Richard D. Jenny, 29, was struck.

The most recent line of duty deaths of officers in Johnson City include:

• Patrol Officer James Smith on Dec. 3. 2007. Smith died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.

• Assistant Chief Thomas S. Church on Jan. 8, 1928. Church was shot.

• Chief George F. Campbell on Sept. 16, 1914. Campbell was shot.

• Officer Walter McPeak on June 23, 1910. McPeak was stabbed.

In the county, the sheriff’s office marks one line of duty death. Deputy Sheriff Robert T. “Felix” Thomason, died Sept. 10, 1970, from a heart attack after he responded to a call.

When the law enforcement community loses one its own, the ripple is felt across the board, Sirois said.

“If you’re a police officer and you do it right, you’re sold out to the career,” he said. “You feel a kindred, a brotherhood. We’re a team. When I look at law enforcement in East Tennessee, I don’t look at the color of the uniform. We all wear a badge ... whether it says deputy, police or trooper. Their loss is our loss. We all feel it.”

Sirois said police departments across the country have received criticism, but also support.

“There is support for what we do,” Sirois said. “Going on three years now, police have been at the forefront of discussion in our country. It’s been a good opportunity to discuss the role of police in our society and hope police can effectively work with the communities they serve.”