Triumphant Quartet at the Paramount

The Triumphant Quartet will play gospel music tonight at 7 in the Paramount Theatre, Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol. Doors will open at 6. Tickets are $14.55 advance and $12.72 for seniors. To reserve tickets, call 423-274-8920 or visit paramountbristol.org. Mention code TQ2017 for a 10 percent discount.