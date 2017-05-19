Matt Hall Boptet perform at Johnson City Jazz Festival

Many who attended said the Founders After Five event was their first time going to a jazz show.

Matt Hall, the trombonist and founder of the group, said he was impressed with the turnout.

“This has been a great event for the area,” Hall said. “There’s never been anything quite this large for jazz.”

Hall added it was a great experience to play at the first Johnson City Jazz Festival. He said the performance was like a homecoming after living in New York for the past few years.

“I’ve played here before for years and years,” Hall said. “It’s great to be back home. It’s awesome here.”

This was the first time Hall played with many of the members who performed, but he said that didn’t hinder the energy of the event.

As he played onstage with the band and dazzled the crowd at Founders Park, his passion and enthusiasm were apparent.

“This is the first performance I’ve had with some of these guys,” Hall said. “But jazz is a universal language.”

That language resonated with the large crowd as well.

Michael Short, a vendor at the event, said he was excited to promote his local business, Artisan’s Village, at the event that drew more than 100. As a jazz fan himself, he said he really enjoyed the group after getting the chance to hear their dynamic sound for the first time.

“We’re always excited about participating in events like this,” Short said. “And on a personal level, we really love jazz.”

On Thursday, the lineup included acts such as: Maureen Renihan and Richard Shulman, Hot Club of the Mountains, Bill Perkins Quartet with Tom Peterson, and The Funky Truth with Danny Farmer and Martin Walters.

The lineup for Saturday, the night of the main event, includes the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, Michael Jefry Stevens Quartet, Rick Simerly Sextet, Keith Brown & Blueprint, Rahsaan Barber and Everyday Magic, and Dan Wilson and DTC Organ Trio.

Tickets to the main event, which will be held at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, cost $20 for general admission and $40 for VIP access. Tickets the day of the show are $25. For students with an ID, the cost is $10. Kids under 12 are free.

For more information on the Jazz Festival Saturday, contact Joan Scheu at 423-854-8860 or at info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.