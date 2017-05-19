Appalachian Men’s Ensemble “Merry, Merry Month of May”

AMEn will be joined in the concerts by the Lugo Family String Quartet, a local instrumental group.

Concert admission is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students.

The program includes many different genres of music, ranging from classical works by Giovanni Martini to contemporary hits such as “Angels Calling” to a newly-composed work by Ola Gjeilo, “The Ground.” All pieces feature the combined forces of AMEn and strings.

AMEn is an all-male vocal ensemble of auditioned voices from throughout the greater Tri-Cities area. The group is dedicated to performing a wide range of choral repertoire — both sacred and secular — from the late Middles Ages to the present.

The Appalachian Men’s Ensemble is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Concert updates and additional information about AMEn can be found at www.AppMensEnsemble.org or on their Facebook page www.Facebook.com/AMEnEnsemble.

For more information or for singers interested in joining the ensemble, email AMEn at AppalachianMensEnsemble@gmail.com or call 815-979-9473.