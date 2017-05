The Way Down Wanderers at Willow Tree

Five-piece modern-folk Americana act, The Way Down Wanderers, will play tonight at 8 at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St. The youthful and professionally trained band offers music that is “equal parts fast-paced and soulful.” Folk/Americana artist Will Carter will join them. (thewillowtreejc.com)