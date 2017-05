Bristol Border Bash

The 18th annual Border Bash, a free summer concert series, opens today in downtown Bristol at the Downtown Center, 810 State St. with The Green Fingers at 7 p.m. and Annie Robinette at 8:30. In addition to music there will be children’s activities, arts and crafts, food vendors and more. Set up at 6:30 p.m. (believeinbristol.org)