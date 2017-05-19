Entertainment from the main stage in the Greene County Partnership parking lot will kick off Saturday at noon with a two-hour show by Sullivan Street from Kingsport providing an eclectic mix of music, featuring all types of music from Rolling Stones hits to Jason Aldean songs.

Well-known local Southern gospel group, The Foundations, will perform at 2:30, followed by Chris and Jordy Greene, born and raised in Greeneville.

Sunday’s entertainment will begin with a noon performance by the ever-popular Savannah Faith from Kentucky and Nashville, followed by the Mason Dixon Boys, with classic country songs as well as traditional bluegrass and gospel at 2:30.

Bluegrass gospel band, Threads of Faith, will play at 4.

The dance stage is located on College Street will feature a variety of dance styles, from line dancing and aerobics to clogging.

Saturday will open with the Roby Swingers at 10 a.m., followed by the Dandylines at 10:45. Dance2Fit will take the stage at 11:30, and Dancers Unlimited will perform at 12:15 p.m.

Trailblazers Cloggers will entertain at 1 p.m., followed by Winter & Company Dance Studio at 1:45 and Tennessee Foothill Cloggers at 2:30. Brigham Aerobics will be center stage at 3:15, and the Stoney Creek Cloggers will conclude Saturday’s entertainment at 4 p.m.

Sunday’s dance schedule features the East Tennessee Twirling Academy at noon, East Tennessee Tang Soo Do at 12:45, Dancers Unlimited at 1:30, Trailblazer Cloggers at 2:15, Praise Cloggers at 3, and Steppin’ Out at 3:45.

In addition to the entertainment, the festival features juried arts and crafts from six states, a Merchant’s Market, car show, food court, Miss Iris Festival Pageant and Evergreen Woodcarvers Competition and Show.

For information, call 423-638-4111, email gcp@greenecop.com or visit www.GreenevilleIrisFestival.com.