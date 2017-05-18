The concert entitled “Through Middle Earth — The Magic of Mithril” will be held in memory of James and Mary B. Martin, two longtime patrons and philanthropists who supported the symphony for years before their deaths.

Robert Seebacher, conductor of the symphony, said he has always been grateful for their support to the community and to the orchestra. He hopes that this concert will be an energetic show and part of the memory of the Martins.

“This is sure to be a fitting tribute for both of them, now dearly departed,” Seebacher said.

With the artistic collaboration of Mithril and their flutist Andra Bohnet, who composes much of the stuff that comes from Mithril, Seebacher believes this performance will be one of their most unique endeavors yet. He said this particular performance will be like nothing the symphony has ever performed in the past.

“Mithril is particularly different. They build themselves as a Celtic ensemble, but they’re very much a fusion ensemble that plays just about everything,” Seebacher said. “They’re a group that is very skilled with hitting all of their sounds in one concert.”

Seebacher went on to say he is excited to unveil the new material that will be showcased at the event.

“This concert will be different because there will be such a wide variety of music on it. There will be new, original pieces that were orchestrated specifically for this concert,” Seebacher said. “It’ll be a world premiere arrangement!”

Aside from the original pieces that will be showcased at the concert, the orchestra will also be playing scores from The Lord of the Rings series, as well as music from the Hobbit series.

“The music at this concert will appeal to everybody. None of it will be our standard classical affair,” Seebacher said. “It’s all very energetic music.”

Tickets for the event are $40, with special rates for students and seniors. For more information on how to purchase tickets, as well as additional information on the event, call 423-926-8742 or visit their website at jcsymphony.com.