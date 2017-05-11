Hog wild: Motorcyclists will converge on downtown Johnson City for Hot Bike Tour

“These are the kinds of people that always have fun,” said Solomon, who has been with the Tri-Cities Hog Chapter for 10 years. “They’re always on their bikes.”

Solomon, who has five bikes at home, has been a motorcycle enthusiast ever since he saw one traveling down the road as a kid. In eighth grade, he got his first off-road bike.

“It just blossomed from there,” he said.

Thousands of bikers will converge on downtown Johnson City on Sept. 8-10 for the GEICO Motorcycle Hot Bike Tour, a three-day event complete with bands, food, bike shows, a motorcycle stunt show and some of the top vendors in the motorcycle market. The event will act as a finale for motorcyclists who will make the trip from disparate parts of the country to the area.

“The whole idea of this event ... is to take what we do on our website and in our magazine ... and bring that all to life,” said Corey Eastman, director of consumer engagement for Hot Bike magazine. “A lot of these bikes are literally works of art, but they’re still motorcycles, so the whole concept was, ‘Let’s create a reason to go out and ride these bikes.’ ”

This is the event’s fifth year in existence and the first time it has been in Johnson City. Bikers will be traveling from upstate New York, Indianapolis and Texas to participate in the event, giving motorcyclists from all over the country the opportunity, among other things, to try out the Southern Dozen, a selection of local, picturesque motorcycle rides that vary in difficulty and length.

During a press conference Thursday, Johnson City Mayor David Tomita said the city expects the event will draw at least 2,000 participants and that the tour will produce well over $1 million of direct economic impact to the area.

“As we’ve been talking a lot about during our budget talks, that’s the key to our success as a city,” Tomita said, “so we welcome you, we can’t wait for you to experience our hospitality.”

Tennessee Tourist Development Commissioner Kevin Triplett, who was also at the press conference Thursday, said the location of this year’s event is a win for both the city and the state, producing the opportunity for new tourists to fall in love with the surrounding area.

“That’s critical from an economic impact standpoint for a state that does not have a state income tax,” Triplett said. “We operate our budget off of sales tax and off of what we bring in, so when we have new visitors and new events, that helps the bottom line.”

For Solomon and his peers, the tour offers gives them a chance to interact with experts and spend time with a large assortment of people who share their interest.

“It gives us an opportunity to meet the bike builders and the guys that actually make the parts that we like to put on our motorcycles,” Solomon said. “It gives us a chance to talk with them, hang around with them, exchange ideas and find out ways to make our bikes look prettier and ride better.”