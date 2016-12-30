1. One BIG thing, NEW YEAR’S EVE

SATURDAY DEC. 31, 2016

For a spectacular New Year’s Eve, check out the offerings in our area:

Music

*Wild Wing Cafe, 71 Wilson Ave. — The Fairview Union, 10 p.m. (423-461-0071, heyevent.com)

*Numan’s Cafe & Sports Bar, 225 E. Main St. — Rusty Steel w/Quarter Bounce, 9 p.m. (926-7665)

*Capone’s, 227 E. Main St. — New Year’s Eve Party with Demon Waffle, local brassy ska sensations, and Indighost, a psychedelic rock band from the Appalachian Highlands area; 10 p.m., $5, ages 18-up (928-2295, www.caponesjohnsoncity.com)

*Sleepy Owl Brewery, 151 E. Main St., Kingsport — New Year’s Eve with Major Mojo, a newly formed Americana Band from Bristol who play a mix of covers and original songs; 9 p.m., free (www.sleepyowlbrewery.com, 423-723-9549)

*Bristol Train Station, 101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bristol, Va. — Virginia Ground’s New Year’s Eve 2016-17 Reunion Show; Virginia Ground is an eclectic acoustic band comprised of talents from Glade Spring, Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia; 9 p.m., $20 general admission, $70 VIP, ages 21-up (276-644-1573, vgtix.ticketbud.com/virginiaground)

*Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., downtown Greeneville — The Threetles, local Beatles tribute band, 8 p.m.; The Comet Conductors, rock, 9:15 p.m.; The Billy Crawford Band, 10:30 p.m., $15 general admission, $10 children age 12-under, VIP (includes food and drink, balcony seating) $25 (www.capitolgreeneville.org, 423-638-1300)

Events

*LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport— New Year’s Eve Gala, for couples and single adults, catered dinner, desserts, coffee & teas, party favors, show, 7:30 p.m., $30; party favors and show only, 9 p.m., $12 (423-343-1766, www.lamplighttheatre.com)

*Studio Brew, 221 Moore St., Bristol, Va. — New Year’s Eve, with food and beverage pairings, music with The Diamonds, a jazz band from Kingsport with stand-up bass, piano, trumpet, vocals and drums; and finger-style guitarist Gerald Sheppard; 8 p.m., call for information (423-360-3258, believeinbristol.org)

Fundraisers

*Holiday Inn, 101 W. Springbrook Drive — New Year’s Eve Celebration, music with Jerry Pierce and the Nightlife Band, proceeds to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee in assisting veterans to visit their monuments in Washington, $45, doors open at 6 p.m., cash bar at 7, dinner at 7:30 and music from 8:30-midnight; special room rates available for attendees (423-330-6189 for tickets; 423-282-4611 for room reservations)

Dance

*Buffalo Ruritan Club, 200 Willowbrook Road, Bluff City — New Year’s Eve Dance, music with Classic Country, 8 p.m.-midnight, snacks and finger foods served all night, breakfast served at midnight, $12 (423-967-1651)