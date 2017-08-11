Letters: There is no easy fix to health care

The United States is spending 50 percent more than other industrialized nations, with no better outcomes and no promise of relief. The most recent published number is about 17.9 percent of GDP, with most experts attributing the slight dip following the passage of Obamacare to the recession. Obamacare included a few provisions to reverse the growth, and some were never implemented.

In fact, our own Congressman Phil Roe is now sponsoring a bill to repeal the Independent Payment Advisory Board, which is charged with proposing Medicare cuts should Medicare spending exceed certain targets. (Roe argues that an unelected body should not have such power, failing to recognize that much national policy is delegated to appointed parties.)

It is true that Medicare operates with only 2 to 4 percent spent on overhead, but a recent GAO study reported that 10 percent of Medicare payments are due to fraudulent claims. The combined total is little different than administrative expenses of insurance companies.

A cursory review of OpenSecrets.org detailing campaign contributions will reveal that health care lobbying dollars are amply spread on both sides on the aisle, not just to the GOP. More than $500 million came from drug firms, medical device manufacturers and insurance companies, as well as hospitals and doctors during the 2016 elections. Interestingly, according to opensecrets.org, the Clinton campaign received over $31 million compared to Trump’s $5 million.

The multi-payer system of the United States certainly causes administrative inefficiencies, but that is only part of the problem. To truly bring health care spending under control, all facets of the delivery system must be examined, such as soaring drug costs when Medicare is forbidden by Congress from negotiating prices, excessive regulation attached to government programs intended to save costs, protectionist behavior across the industry and disjointed care management. If the solutions were evident and easy, they would have been done years ago.

WILLIAM SPOONER

Jonesborough