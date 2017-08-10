Time to deal with rising drug costs

My husband relies on medication to prevent plaque from building up in his arteries. It runs $35 to $40 more now than it used to cost. Even the generic version is costly at half the price of the name brand version. He already has a pacemaker, so he can’t afford not to take his medicine.

Many Americans are affected by this, especially seniors on fixed incomes. It’s disgusting that being on Medicare cannot protect us from these costs. You work hard all those years, but still have to worry if you can pay your bills, eat and buy your medicine.

High prescription costs are driving up the price of insurance for everyone. It’s like we’re over a barrel — we have to pay these prices or else do without treatment altogether.

People are getting sicker and even dying because they can’t afford the medicine they need. Sometimes people have to decide whether they eat or purchase medication. Some try to take their prescription every other day instead of when they are supposed to and this makes the treatment ineffective.

The American people are desperate for something to be done about the high cost of prescription drugs. As a longtime Tennessee resident, I think we should encourage our representatives in Congress to get the ball rolling on lowering prescription costs.

VICKIE POTTER

Jonesborough

How much longer?

After several years of unrelenting opposition, the Republican Party has yet to come up with an alternative to the Affordable Care Act. How much longer do they need?

The president of the United States is to carry out the law of the land. But no, this president says that with his help, the present law will implode.

He has vowed to be kinder at every turn, but he has called for cuts to financial support and giving 90 percent of tax savings to the upper 1 percent. The president insists that cutting 20 million people from health care is the right thing to do.

He has a Cabinet that opposes everything American. His White House staff is in disarray. He constantly makes fun of a president who was elected twice and by large margins. The president appears on TV almost daily and rants, including when he addresses a group of Boy Scouts.

He has insulted most every friend we have abroad. How long must this last?

GEORGE L. GRANGER

Johnson City