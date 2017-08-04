Letters: The 'Trump Effect' is a good thing

The Trump Effect is we will no longer be committed to throwing hundreds of billions of dollars to the wind every year to some unnamed country to have some possible yet undefinable effect on the climate. Personally, I believe that is a good thing.

What is even better is that the real Trump Effect is that a number of local municipalities and states and yes, evil corporations, are looking at what they can do to address climate change on their own. This is the way things should work in our society. We have 50 test labs at the state level and they all get to take whatever actions they believe is necessary to combat climate change, pollution and other issues they are experiencing.

We are so used to pushing things off to the federal government or the United Nations, then thinking we have solved the problem. it has become the expected norm. Just give it to the federal government and their “one size fits all” solution will solve the problem.

Until recently, few have asked or worried about the costs, the impact on our economy, the quality of the product or the applicability of the government solution.

So, like Lamberts, I salute mayors and governors who are now taking on the challenges to fix the issues within their states to solve problems that their states are experiencing. Additionally I salute President Trump for keeping hundreds of billions of tax dollars in the United States to help us address problems we are experiencing here and in other parts of the world as the need is defined by our country’s leadership.

JACK VAN ZANDT

Jonesborough

Pride and health care

I am very disappointed in Congress for their failure to fix the health care problem. It reminds me of the Jane Austin book, “Pride and Prejudice.” The Republicans are too proud to admit that can’t come up with a solution and both parties are too prejudiced to work with the other party.

It is time for them to work together on a health care bill that will be good for the whole country, not for just one segment of the population.

Also, they need to come up with a new name. “Obamacare” is too partisan and the term “affordable health care” is not true.

KEITH ERICSON

Elizabethton