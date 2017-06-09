Letters: Honor students who receive high marks

One young man was honored for obtaining a full football scholarship to Tennessee Tech University, which is a great achievement. Meanwhile, another student’s full academic scholarship to New York University was not mentioned. The 21 students who were graduating with straight A’s were totally ignored by the administration, but all students who had a C average or above and played on an athletic team were asked to stand. (You can’t be on a team without a C average, therefore that’s a “duh”).

Students who were joining a branch of the military service were asked to stand, but the seniors who had achieved academic excellence were completely ignored. Several of them had obtained terrific scholarships and even turned down some great scholarships, but none of that was mentioned.

I in no way want to belittle those joining the military or students who work hard in the various sports, but education is the main purpose of our schools and those who excel in academics should be honored.

Thankfully there are some teachers at Science Hill who truly care about their students’ academic achievements. The teachers in the International Baccalaureate program are excellent, as well as many others.

Education is the main purpose of our school system. Athletics is supposed to be an extracurricular activity, not the main purpose of our high school. But Science Hill has reversed that. It is time for our city’s Board of Education and the citizens of Johnson City to demand that education become the priority of all our schools.

TERESA J. DYKES

Johnson City

A call to action

Attention Tennessee politicians: There is a short time left to help the thousands of Tennesseans who rely on NetTrans for their transportation. The rural transportation system will be ineffective after June 30.

How will you help the thousands of people who desperately need this service?

MARY GEARHART

Jonesborough